LIVE: Jacksonville City Council meets to discuss finalizing Mayor Deegan’s $1.7B budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday night, the Jacksonville City Council is expected to pass Mayor Donna Deegan’s $1.7 billion budget.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m, two hours earlier than usual to avoid a late night which usually happens during budget votes.

This year, the council finance committee has cut some of Mayor Deegan’s plans for diversity programs, but there do not appear to be controversial issues facing the budget this year primarily because there is no property tax increase.

There are some issues that individual council members will bring up such as taking $3 million from Mayor Deegan’s transition money and using it to fund homelessness initiatives. And possibly more money for Riverfront Plaza, the development of the old Jacksonville Landing site.