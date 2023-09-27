‘She has proven a fighter’: 16-year-old in critical condition after being struck by lightning while hunting

PALATKA, Fla. – A 16-year-old Putnam County girl and her father were struck by lightning that glanced off a tree Tuesday afternoon while they were hunting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When the father awoke after losing consciousness, he discovered his daughter not breathing. He called 911 and began CPR.

Deputies then took over life-saving measures until rescue arrived and could transport the teen. Rescue personnel took the teen to the HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, where she was stabilized enough to be taken to a trauma center. She is currently listed in critical condition.

Students, faculty, community members and deputies joined together around the flagpole Wednesday morning at Palatka Junior-Senior High School to pray for the teen’s recovery.

“She has proven a fighter and our prayers extend to her, her family and friends,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on Facebook. “We ask those who feel so inclined also include the family, as well as our dispatchers and those who responded last night to save this young woman’s life, in their prayers.”

The teen’s father also posted on Facebook, asking for the community’s prayers for his daughter.

The Sheriff’s Office warned residents that more rain, thunder and lightning are forecast after two days of increased lightning strikes in the area.

“Storms can come quickly and lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from any rainfall,” deputies warned.