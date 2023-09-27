Car left submerged in San Marco flood waters after strong storms moved across area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There were heavy showers throughout the area on Tuesday which caused some flooding in San Marco and other roads in Jacksonville and beyond.

A car was seen submerged in water in San Marco while trying to turn at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue.

Cars were also seen backed up for miles on the Arlington Expressway as road rangers directed traffic to get around flooded areas.

St. Augustine even saw some flooding in front of Flagler College. Cars and even a motorcycle were seen going through the flooded roadway.

If you see any standing water on the road you are encouraged to turn around and not try to drive through it.