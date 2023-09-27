Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlights possible impact of government shutdown

WASHINGTON – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the impact a government shutdown would have on the country.
The federal government is heading closer to a shutdown that is expected to disrupt many services and the paychecks of millions of federal workers as Republicans in the House force a confrontation over federal spending.
Marcela joined News4JAX in 2023. She grew up in Mexico and eventually moved to California to pursue her dream of becoming a journalist. Now, she is a proud San Diego State University alumna who has many years of experience in TV and digital journalism.