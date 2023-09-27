Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlights possible impact of government shutdown

FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks about airline flight delays and cancellations in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, May 8, 2023, in Washington. The Transportation Department is awarding almost $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero and low emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories. The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have zero carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(Evan Vucci, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)