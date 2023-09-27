83º
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlights possible impact of government shutdown

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks about airline flight delays and cancellations in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, May 8, 2023, in Washington.

WASHINGTON – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the impact a government shutdown would have on the country.

The federal government is heading closer to a shutdown that is expected to disrupt many services and the paychecks of millions of federal workers as Republicans in the House force a confrontation over federal spending.

MORE | The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

The federal government is expected to shut down on Oct. 1.

