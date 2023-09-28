Jacksonville City Councilman Terrance Freeman diagnosed with prostate cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilman Terrance Freeman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, he announced Thursday via the social media platform “X,” formally known as Twitter.

According to Freeman’s post, the disease was caught early, and he is scheduled to begin treatment next week.

Freeman said he will miss council meetings in the months ahead.

“This is the same insidious disease that affected the quality of life for my Dad - but early detection is key to saving lives,” Freeman wrote.

Freeman took the opportunity to remind the community that September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and encouraged men in the community to schedule a prostate exam with their medical provider.

“I am so grateful for my outstanding medical team, my wife Rachel and our family, who are my rock,” Terrance wrote. “We are going to fight with every ounce of energy we have - and we will win.”