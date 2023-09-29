Pregnant woman shot twice by ‘2 men with masks on’ outside Jacksonville music studio: JSO

Red Lexus in the parking lot of the music studio has bullet hole in the back window.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pregnant woman is recovering after she was shot twice outside a Jacksonville music studio Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Gibson Road, right off Beach Boulevard.

Officers said she was shot after walking outside in the parking lot of a music studio around midnight. Investigators said a brown van pulled up and “two men with masks on jumped out, started shooting, and then left.”

The woman was hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for her injuries. She is expected to survive.

Investigators said there was a chance the woman was not the intended target.

Police will be reviewing nearby surveillance video and are investigating.

Those with information regarding the shooting are asked to call JSO or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (904) 398-3775.