6-year-old shoots 9-year-old sibiling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the parents of a 9-year-old drove their 9-year-old child to the hospital after being shot by a 6-year-old.

JSO says the shooting happened inside a home on Mt. Herman Street Sunday morning.

Police say crime scene detectives are at the home processing evidence. Detectives are interviewing everyone who was in the home. All parties are cooperating with police.

The 9-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

Last week there were two cases of children being shot in Jacksonville.

A 3-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Saturday. Three days later a 6 and 12-year-old were shot. The 6-year-old in that shooting died.