LIVE: USPS unveils postal stamp honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Postal Service is unveiling a new stamp featuring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Forever Stamp costs 66 cents each or $13.20 for a sheet of 20.

The stamp is based on a photograph captured by Philip Bermingham, a well-known photographer who was Ginsburg’s neighbor in the Watergate building. The new stamp shows Ginsburg in her judicial robe, wearing her famous white beaded collar with a geometric patter she said came from Cape Town, South Africa. It was one of her favorite collars. The stamp will feature an oil painting of the photograph.

Ginsburg, who died in September 2020, is the first Supreme Court justice to get a solo U.S. stamp issue since 2003, when the late Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American member of the Supreme Court, was honored. Ginsburg was 87 when she passed.