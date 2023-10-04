First Coast Gems: The Rainforest Encounter

At the St. Augustine Alligator Farm is the Rainforest Encounter, where you can pet a sloth, turtles, and snakes.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – When you think about the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, it’s obvious you’ll encounter gators but there’s so much more. In St. Augustine is a hidden gem where you can pet a sloth, and learn more about the beautiful species, along with a tortoise. It’s all part of the Rainforest Encounter. It’s not only fun, but its educational. A win win for parents and kids.

The Hoffman’s two-toed sloths who live there are named Teddy, Grizzly, and Winnie. This amazing encounter places you up close and personal with them. You learn about their habitats, behaviors, and diet, and you’ll also learn about the conservation work being done at the Alligator Farm to protect sloths throughout the world.

Katie Garner feeds a sloth at the St. Augustine Alligator farm (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

And if you love alligators, you can participate in a feeding. But be aware, it involves RATS, one of the alligators favorite snacks!

Slowing things down is the Galapagos Tortoise Encounter, where you can come face to face with the largest terrestrial turtles in the world and the oldest residents of the St. Augustine Alligator Farm. You can also feel an actual 100-year-old tortoise shell. It’s a hands on gem that you don’t want to miss!