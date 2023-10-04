Baltimore police respond to ‘active shooter situation’ near Morgan State University

The Associated Press has contributed to this article.

BALTIMORE, Md. – Morgan State University, which is a historically black college and university (HBCU) in Baltimore, Maryland, is on lockdown Tuesday night due to reports of an active shooter, according to police.

The Baltimore Police Department put out a post on X around 10 p.m. warning people to shelter in place and avoid the area as officers were responding to an active shooter.

BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LLhUyf3h8h — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

According to the university’s website, there is an active investigation underway related to reports of shots being fired or near the campus.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known. Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

Police confirmed to a WJZ reporter that the shooter was shooting from a dorm window on campus.

This is the beginning of Morgan State’s homecoming week as well. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

This is a developing story.