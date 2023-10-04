The Regency Square Mall has a new owner, but it’s unclear who it is and what will happen to the mall next

Inside of the Regency Square Mall are buckets set up to catch water falling from the ceiling.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When you walk through Regency Square Mall, you won’t see many shoppers or open stores. But what you might see instead is the maze of trash cans catching water from the leaking roofs.

After the property was purchased, many in Jacksonville wondered: will it stay in disrepair or return to the glory days?

In a statement on Wednesday, the company that sold the 56-year-old mall said that it has finalized a contract for the sale of the mall and that more information will be provided as the buyer’s identity becomes public.

Not too long ago, State Senator Clay Yarborough sent a letter to the owners and the city to try and address what he sees as major health and safety concerns currently at the mall. He included a picture of the leaking roof and many of the barrels in the mall.

After about a month’s delay, the now-former owners responded to Yarborough’s letter and said the sale is being finalized and the new owner will work with the city to address the code violations.

On Wednesday, News4JAX checked with the city about that and received copies of citations that have been issued about the leaking roof and safety concerns. The fines are not much, about $1,000 total, but the city said it is now going to see if it needs to hold a hearing because of repeat violations.

Some of the few stores remaining are hoping the mall will remain a mall. Many local residents don’t see it returning to its former glory but have fond memories of the shopping center.

“My memories of Regency Square were in the 1960′s and 1970′s, when it was a fun and safe place to shop. Seeing ‘JAWS’ at it’s premiere at The Regency Square Theater,” one News4JAX reader wrote.

“Going shopping Every Monday with my mom…and going to hang out with my friends on the weekends,” another said.

“This was my favorite mall for years. It’s sad to see it go,” another reader said.

As of Wednesday, there is official word from the current owners if it will go, or what it will become in the future.