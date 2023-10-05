14-year-old shot, several cars burglarized in Springfield Thursday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 14-year-old was shot and several cars were burglarized Thursday morning in Springfield, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police are still trying to determine if the two incidents are related.

According to JSO Sgt. Karen Dukes, a 14-year-old suffered a single gunshot wound to the back at around 5:45 a.m. Thursday on Walnut Street. She said the teen’s injuries are not life-threatening and the teen is currently recovering.

At around the same time and in the same area, JSO was notified of multiple car burglaries.

Dukes said they are still interviewing residents and going door-to-door looking for surveillance footage in the area. While she didn’t give an exact number of burglarized cars, Dukes said there were “several.”

Police want to encourage the public to lock their car doors and remove valuables to prevent falling victim to car burglary.

JSO has asked anyone with information to contact JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).