16-year-old driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Nassau County, 15-year-old passenger critically injured

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old woman was killed Friday morning after she crashed with a semi-truck driving on Lem Turner Road in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, the 16-year-old Toyota Sedan driver was attempting to turn left onto Lem Turner Road from Turning Leaf Road while facing a stop sign. The driver failed to yield to a semi-truck driver that was traveling south on Lem Turner Road, causing the semi-truck’s left side to crash onto the Toyota’s left side, FHP said.

The 16-year-old driver died at the scene, and the 15-year-old male passenger was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. According to the report, neither of them was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The 48-year-old driver of the semi-truck was not injured, and he was wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP.