Citywide water outage cancels school Friday for students in Starke

STARKE, Fla. – A citywide water outage has forced the closure of all schools Friday inside the Starke city limits, the Bradford County School District announced.

The closure includes Bradford Elementary, Starke Elementary, Bradford Middle, Bradford High and PK Rainbow Center.

Lawtey Elementary School will have normal classes on Friday, the district said.

Any students who have already been picked up by bus for schools in Starke will be held at their school until an adult on their designated check-out list can come get them.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but this is in the best interest of students and staff as we have no way of knowing when water will be back on,” the district wrote in a social media post. “Have a great weekend, and we will see all students back Monday morning.”