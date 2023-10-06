Northside residents share concerns over construction, a new library with Mayor Deegan, councilman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Jacksonville’s Northside, Mayor Donna Deegan met with people living in District 2 on Thursday night to learn more about the issues affecting their everyday lives.

It’s part of the mayor’s community conversation series.

News4JAX was also told Mayor Deegan would speak about a viral video that showed 24-year-old La’Keian Woods being arrested by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers last Friday. But that did not happen.

Mayor Deegan would not speak to the media after the event because it ran longer than expected. Phil Perry with her communications team did respond to a call from News4JAX. He said she was prepared to talk about the video, but residents had other concerns they wanted to talk about at the meeting.

Some asked about a long-promised library for the area and others voiced concerns about construction cutting off access to a nearby shopping center on Alta Road and Faye Road.

Deegan and District 2 Councilman Mike Gay addressed how the city is responding to those concerns or how they plan to respond in the future at Thursday’s community conversation at New Berlin Elementary School. For concerns about the library that’s been long promised in the area, Councilman Gay said the project is moving forward.

“The library is happening, it’s real and it will not be another century before it’s built,” Gay said.

As for the construction concerns, Gay said the city is working to get answers.

“We’re getting the answer to get it fixed. I don’t have a time frame but businesses are struggling, so whatever we can do to get JTA to open this back up for customers to come in and out,” he said.

Mayor Deegan’s next community conversation is on Monday at Westside High School.