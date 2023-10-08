Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on US 301 in Bradford County: FHP

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 61-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night on U.S. 301 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the pedestrian was walking south on U.S. 301 in the right lane when a white pickup truck traveling south struck him.

According to FHP, the driver of the white pickup truck did not stop and left the scene. The truck was last seen traveling south on that highway.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he later died.

According to FHP, the white pickup truck has possible right front damage.

If anyone has information regarding this crash or any information on the suspect’s vehicle, contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-695-4000.