Local News

Starke schools to resume classes Monday, boil water advisory still in effect

Bradford County School District is encouraging students to bring their own water bottles from home

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

STARKE, Fla. – After a citywide water outage forced the closure of all schools Friday inside the Starke city limits and prompted a boil water notice, classes will resume on Monday, according to the Bradford County School District.

Students attending Bradford Elementary, Starke Elementary, Bradford Middle, Bradford High and PK Rainbow Center will be able to return to classes as planned.

However, the school district said they are still under a boil water advisory, so they are encouraging students to bring their own water bottles from home.

“The School District will also provide additional bottled water as needed throughout the day,” the school district wrote in a Facebook post.

As a precaution, the city is advising residents that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, contact the City Manager’s Office at 904-368-1333.

