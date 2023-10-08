The family of a teen killed speaks out after an arrest is made

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For 135 days, the Womack family has been waiting for an arrest to be made in the death of their loved one, Aniyah Womack.

In May, Womack was shot and taken to a hospital, where she later died from injuries.

On Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Mariah Clayton in connection to the case. She has been charged with manslaughter and is currently being held on a $250,000 bond. Clayton is expected to be back in court at the end of the month.

Womack’s family says that they want justice.

“We just want justice. Whatever justice looks like. I mean, the industry experts they that’s what they do. So, we just want it to be handled right. We want justice not only for Aniyah. But honestly for anybody else out here too,” Womack’s cousin Autumn Redding said.

The Womack family also encourages families who are still searching for justice for their loved ones to never lose hope.

“Don’t stop fighting for your babies. Ya’ll gotta to speak up. You got to be present. You got to show up. You got to make sure you connect with some of the people in the community mad dads, silent women speaking her foundation, like build a support system.”

Womack’s family says that her smile and personality will be truly missed.