JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The moment you’ve all been waiting for!

Jacksonville’s Pride Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will feature dozens of floats that will weave through Riverside and 5 Points.

To watch the 1.5-mile celebration, click player above.

The parade will begin at Willowbranch Park and end near Riverside Park. Click here for more details.

Map of Pride Parade Route (News4JAX)

News4JAX, proud sponsor of the 2023 River City Pride, was present during the JaxRCPride Festival & Cabaret on Saturday.