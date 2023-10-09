Watch Live: DCPS to decide if Riverside High football stadium will receive proposed name change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board will decide if it will rename the Riverside High School football stadium in a Monday school board meeting.

The proposed name would change to the “Leon Barrett Stadium.”

According to DCPS, Barrett has an over 65-year legacy with the school formerly known as Robert E. Lee High School as a substitute teacher and volunteer.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

School Board Member Charlotte Joyce brought the proposed name to the board’s facility naming committee on Sept. 6, according to the school board. The committee voted unanimously to recommend the new name for the stadium.

DCPS said if the name is approved, financial obligations such as updated signage or other related expenses would be covered by private donations as stated in board policy.