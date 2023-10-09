St. Johns County creates website to detail $315 million in ongoing infrastructure projects

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Last week during a St. Johns County Commission meeting, a newly created Infrastructure Delivery Team presented an update on select infrastructure projects happening around St. Johns County.

Public Works Director Greg Caldwell led the presentation that featured updates on the widening of County Road 210 and Longleaf Pine Parkway, the Palm Valley West Boat Ramp, the Water Utility Environmental Lab, and the unveiling of the Hastings Community Center and Library rendering concept chosen by the Hastings community.

To keep the public updated, the county has developed a special webpage dedicated to its Capital Improvement Program. The dashboard currently has information on 93 projects with a total budget of $315.2 million. The public can view a detailed project description, the current project phase of pre-design, design, construction, and closeout and project comments by county staff. There is an interactive map that showcases the projects by voting district.

“The Infrastructure Delivery Team was put together to come up with innovative solutions to get things moving forward, and it is already working,” Caldwell said. “We are bringing in partners to think outside the box. We are moving in the right direction.”

Currently, the County has 195 capital projects under design or construction that total more than $503 million in infrastructure improvements for the St. Johns County community.

The Sept. 5 presentation to the BOCC revealed that the County has 75 capital projects in design totaling nearly $103 million and another 120 projects under construction totaling more than $401 million.