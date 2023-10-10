81º
Join Insider

Local News

UNF School of Communication to host Social Media Expo Jax

Want to learn more about social media? This event is for you!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Social Media Expo JAX, Duval County, SMEXPO, Events
UNF School of Communication hosts Social Media Expo Jax (Carianne Luter, News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida’s School of Communication announced it will host a one-day 2023 SMEXPO conference to share best practices across social media through lectures, workshops and panels.

The event will allow digital media professionals to network and learn/share information, ideas, insights, and innovations in areas such as social media, digital marketing, communication, and others.

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 at the University of North Florida’s Adam W. Herbert University Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets begin at $35.

Click here for information and to purchase tickets.

Schedule

  • Registration: 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
  • Welcome & Opening Remarks (Dr. Margaret Stewart): 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
  • Keynote Address (Using AI for Social Media Marketing by Michelle Hummel): 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
  • Coffee Break & Networking: 10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Flash sessions (5 speakers/presentations: 20 minutes each):

  • 10:30 - 10:55 a.m. Flash Session #1 (Social Listening for Brand Leadership by Joel Villarini)
  • 10:55 - 11:00 a.m. (break/intro)
  • 11:00 - 11:20 a.m. Flash Session #2 (Innovating Strategy through Social Media Data & Reporting by Rachel Harris)
  • 11:20 - 11:25 a.m. (break/intro)
  • 11:25 - 11:45 a.m. Flash Session #3 (Leveraging Social Media to Maximize Authority & Impact by Josh Gellers)
  • 11:45 - 11:50 a.m. (break/intro)
  • 11:50 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. Flash Session #4 (Innovating Social Media Content to Promote Live Events by Blake Henderson)
  • 12:10 - 12:15 p.m. (break/intro)
  • 12:15 - 12:35 p.m. Flash Session #5 (Video Content Innovations for Social Media Marketing by Grace Stoyshich)

Presenter Q&A and Closing Remarks (Dr. Margaret Stewart): 12:35 - 1:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is an Award-Winning Social Media Producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She won "Best Social Media Engagement Strategy" during the Local Media Association 2022 Digital Innovation Awards. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram