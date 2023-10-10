UNF School of Communication to host Social Media Expo Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida’s School of Communication announced it will host a one-day 2023 SMEXPO conference to share best practices across social media through lectures, workshops and panels.

The event will allow digital media professionals to network and learn/share information, ideas, insights, and innovations in areas such as social media, digital marketing, communication, and others.

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 at the University of North Florida’s Adam W. Herbert University Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets begin at $35.

Click here for information and to purchase tickets.

Schedule

Registration: 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Welcome & Opening Remarks (Dr. Margaret Stewart): 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Keynote Address (Using AI for Social Media Marketing by Michelle Hummel): 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Coffee Break & Networking: 10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Flash sessions (5 speakers/presentations: 20 minutes each):

10:30 - 10:55 a.m. Flash Session #1 (Social Listening for Brand Leadership by Joel Villarini)

10:55 - 11:00 a.m. (break/intro)

11:00 - 11:20 a.m. Flash Session #2 (Innovating Strategy through Social Media Data & Reporting by Rachel Harris)

11:20 - 11:25 a.m. (break/intro)

11:25 - 11:45 a.m. Flash Session #3 (Leveraging Social Media to Maximize Authority & Impact by Josh Gellers)

11:45 - 11:50 a.m. (break/intro)

11:50 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. Flash Session #4 (Innovating Social Media Content to Promote Live Events by Blake Henderson)

12:10 - 12:15 p.m. (break/intro)

12:15 - 12:35 p.m. Flash Session #5 (Video Content Innovations for Social Media Marketing by Grace Stoyshich)

Presenter Q&A and Closing Remarks (Dr. Margaret Stewart): 12:35 - 1:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.