World Mental Health Day: Here’s a list of phone numbers for individuals facing hardships

Amelia, 16, holds her phone as she sits for a portrait in a park near her home in Illinois, on Friday, March 24, 2023. She had depression that was exacerbated during the pandemic and received help at a children's hospital. We are trying to survive in a world that is out to get us," Amelia says. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re going through a hard time right now, know you’re not alone.

Millions of people in the U.S. are affected by mental illness each year. Mental illness looks different for everyone and may include many different conditions that vary in degree of severity, ranging from mild to moderate to severe.

On Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day, News4JAX has compiled a list for anyone who might be struggling with their mental health or who might be facing hardships they no longer know how to control.

We want you to know that your life matters and there are hundreds of thousands of people who want to help. Asking for help shows signs of strength, confidence and resourcefulness. Below are numbers you can call or text, and resources so you can speak with someone confidentially and for free.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - 988 | If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. 988 is a confidential, free crisis service that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Lifeline connects people to the nearest crisis center in the Lifeline national network.

National Mental Health Hotline - 866-903-3787 | The Mental Health Hotline is a free, confidential 24-hour hotline for anyone struggling with depression, anxiety, or any mental health crisis. The hotline can answer your questions confidentially and free of charge.

Crisis Text Line - 741741 | Text “HELLO” to 741741 | The Crisis Text hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the U.S. The Crisis Text Line serves anyone, in any type of crisis, connecting them with a crisis counselor who can provide support and information.

SAMHSA’s National Helpline - 1-800-662-HELP (4357) | SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. Also, visit the online treatment locator, or send your ZIP code via text message to 435748 (HELP4U) to find help near you. Read more about the HELP4U text messaging service.

National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) - 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) | The NAMI Teen & Young Adult (T&YA) HelpLine offers a direct connection with another young person who shares similar experiences and is prepared to offer information, resources, and support to help you move through difficult times to a better place. Call 1-800-950-6264 or chat or text “Friend” to 62640, or email helpline@nami.org to connect with them. NAMI Jacksonville: Dial 904-323-4723 or email Helpline@namijax.org.

Teen Line - 800-852-8336 or text TEEN to 839863 | An anonymous, nonjudgmental space for youth, Teen Line can access personal peer-to-peer support from highly trained teens supervised by adult mental health professionals. The Teen Line can be reached at 800-852-8336 Nationwide (6 p.m. - 10 p.m. PST) or TEXT TEEN to 839863 (6 p.m. - 9 p.m. PST)

Mental Health Warmline - 1 (800) 945-1355 | Need to talk to someone? Call the warmline to have a conversation with someone who can provide support during hard times. Whether you’re in crisis or just need someone to talk to, a warmline can help. Warmlines are staffed by trained peers who have been through their own mental health struggles and know what it’s like to need help. Warmlines are free and confidential. The Clear Warm Line can be reached at 1 (800) 945-1355. Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST every night of the year including holidays.

Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-TALK (8255) | Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1 or text to 838255. The Veterans Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource that connects veterans 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a trained responder. The service is available to all veterans, even if they are not registered with the VA or enrolled in VA health care.

Children Home Society’s Family Support in Florida - 1-888-733-6303 | Find the hope and support you’re looking for with telehealth online counseling. More information here.

National Domestic Violence Hotline - 1-800-799-7233 | Free. Confidential. 24/7. Call 1-800-799-7233 or text " LOVEIS” to 22522. TTY 1-800-787-3224

National Child Abuse Hotline - 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453 | Counselors are available 24/7 to answer questions, provide resources & support, and talk through difficult situations.

National Sexual Assault Hotline - 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or Online Chat | Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. This hotline is free and confidential 24/7.

More Florida resources:

United Way: Dial 211 for 24-hour crisis intervention and suicide prevention

The Vinson Foundation : Helping Families Coping with Suicide Loss ( : Helping Families Coping with Suicide Loss ( https://thevinsonfoundation.org/

Heretomorrow : Helpline in Neptune Beach available Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. -- (904) 372-9087 ( : Helpline in Neptune Beach available Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. -- (904) 372-9087 ( heretomorrow.org

LSF Health Systems: 24/7 ACCESS TO CARE LINE: (877) 229-9098 ( : 24/7 ACCESS TO CARE LINE: (877) 229-9098 ( https://www.lsfhealthsystems.org/

We know the past five years have been tough for many people. The numbers above may take away some of the burden and pain you may be feeling. Take it day by day and know that you matter and are here for a reason.