Person hurt jumping from 2nd story window was 1 of 2 injured in overnight apartment fire: JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was injured Tuesday night when they jumped from a second-story window during a fire at the Patriot Plaza Apartments on University Club Boulevard off Fort Caroline Road, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

A second person was hurt in the scramble at the scene as the fire left eight units destroyed.

JFRD spokesman Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said both people were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Twelve adults lost their homes and are being helped by the Red Cross after the roof of the apartment building was destroyed. JFRD video captured the aftermath.

Investigators will work to learn the cause of the fire.