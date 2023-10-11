Crash causes ‘extensive’ traffic delays on I-95 between Lem Turner Rd. and Golfair Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A traffic crash is causing extensive traffic delays on Interstate 95 North between Lem Turner Road and Golfair Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, according to JaxReady.

Officials are asking to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

Traffic is slowly being directed through the right shoulder.

It is unknown if anyone was injured as a result of this crash.

