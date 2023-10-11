The ‘War Eagles’ of Patrol Squadron VP-16 return to Jacksonville after 6 month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VP-16′s 300 sailors spent six months throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific command area of responsibility. They provided intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in Japan, the Philippines, Guam, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

The “War Eagles” of Patrol Squadron VP-16 arrived at NAS JAX Wednesday afternoon. In total, VP-16 safely flew over 3,300 hours and executed 600 sorties, provided humanitarian assistance and participated in joint and combined exercises with allies and partners across the region.

VP-16′s indispensable Maintenance Department played a pivotal role in the squadron’s success, ensuring nine P-8A Poseidon aircraft remained in a mission-capable status throughout the arduous deployment.

The “War Eagles” efforts ensured continued maritime stability, improved regional cooperation, deter r ed aggression and contributed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“I could not be prouder of the way our War Eagle team performed over the last six months. Each and every War Eagle was crucial to our success and I want to thank them for their sacrifice, perseverance, determination, and hard work during this demanding deployment. It is a great feeling to see our families and loved ones after being gone for so long, and I am happy to have all of our War Eagles home,” said VP-16 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Terrell Radford.