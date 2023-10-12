1 person shot near UNF campus, police looking for 2 masked individuals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was transported to a local hospital after a shooting Thursday morning on Central Parkway near the UNF campus, according to an emergency notification from UNF.

According to UNF, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting where multiple suspect vehicles were involved.

JFRD confirmed they transported a person with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the only suspect information available is that two masked individuals were seen fleeing the area east on Beach Boulevard in a dark blue older model Honda hatchback with grey rims and dark tinted windows, UNF said.

There is no threat to the UNF campus at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime or a suspect, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.