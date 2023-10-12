First Coast Gems: Discovering the history of The Treaty Oak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is a city filled with rich history, historic homes, and one very historic tree that’s truly standing the test of time. The Treaty Oak is located on the Southbank of Jacksonville not far from the Museum of Science and History.

It’s believed to be over 250 years old and in the 1930s the name and history were created by journalist Pat Moran of the Florida Times-Union. In an attempt to rescue the tree from being destroyed by developers, he wrote an article claiming a treaty had been signed at the site by indigenous Floridians and early European settlers and called it the Treaty Oak. Prior to that, the tree was known simply as Giant Oak.

This local gem actually pre-dates the founding of the city. It sits in the middle of the Southbank and it’s a great place to walk, meet people and see a piece of the city’s history.

“We walk this park as much as we possibly can,” Jacksonville resident Cassandra Folson said.

“It’s a true landmark,” Albert Folson added.

The Treaty Oak has a trunk over 25 feet in circumference, and it rises to a height of 70 feet. Its crown spreads over 145 feet with twisting branches that bow to the ground and curl back up. The oak shades a roughly circular area about 190 feet in diameter.

“I’m glad every time I see them come to work on it,” Cassandra said.

It’s a wonderful place for families to come and be together. Liam, who was visiting from Orlando, loved it.

When I asked him what he liked the best about being here, he said, “Big tree! Oh yeah!”

If the tree were ever to perish, it’s likely another one could come along thanks to a program started by JEA back in 1986. The program grows seedlings from Treaty Oak acorns and makes them available through Greenscape to be replanted throughout the city.

Since the program was implemented, hundreds of seedlings have been planted, ensuring the legacy of this beautiful Jacksonville landmark. Other ways the city is preserving the tree is by installing cables to support limbs that threaten to damage the trunk and a lightning protection system. Arborists believe the tree could live up to another 400 years.

“I need the fresh air, the sunshine and I ask God every day to show me something new in this park,” Cassandra said.

A historic part of Jacksonville, preserved for all to enjoy.