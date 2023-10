JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s.

Peter Morok was last seen walking on Blanding Boulevard early Wednesday afternoon. The 78-year-old is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has green eyes and white hair. He was also seen wearing a gray sweater with checkered pajama pants and no shoes and a brown hat that says, “Jesus my Savior.”

If you’ve seen Morok, call 904-630-0500.