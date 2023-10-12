Residents of Middleburg apartment complex demand removal of trash piling up for over a month

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Residents of Hunter’s Run in Middleburg are demanding action from management after they say trash has been piling up for over a month.

News4JAX spoke to at least two residents of the complex who said the pile of trash is there because the compactor is broken.

“I’m embarrassed if I have company because they’re so dirty,” said one of the residents who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation from the complex managers.

Residents said when the compactor broke in the past, management would have a company come out and remove the piles of trash. But that has not been the case this time.

News4JAX walked up to the management’s office door which had a sign that said they were closed for “administrative purposes,” and went inside to ask the front office staff about the trash.

A man responded saying: “We don’t have comment but are literally actively working on it.”

Resident Alice Wilson said she’s tired of seeing this pile, especially because of what it is attracting.

“I’ve seen raccoons, rats,” Wilson said.

News4JAX reached out to the Clay County public information officer about this situation and said code enforcement is aware of the pile of trash.

Code enforcement said if residents want something done about the pile of trash, they can make a complaint on their website.

“I just wish management up there would all get together and talk to each other and… clean this mess up before we all get sick,” Wilson said.

News4JAX also reached out to the Health Department about this pile, and they directed us to Waste Management.

Waste Management issued a statement that read in part:

“WM was alerted yesterday that the trash compactor at the Hunter’s Run apartment complex, which is owned by Hunter’s Run, was down and not operational. We refer you to the property management company for more information.”