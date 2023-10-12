TELL US: When it comes to addressing crime, what do you think is more important: prevention or restoration?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s no secret Jacksonville is dealing with a crime problem. Nearly every day, we wake up to news of a shooting, road rage or some other type of violent crime in our communities. Lawmakers and community leaders are working together to try and figure out how to make our city safer.

Many times, the offender involved in a violent act has a criminal history. So, we want to hear from you, when it comes to addressing crime — what do you think is more important, more prevention strategies or more restoration resources for convicted criminals who are released from prison?

Answer in the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.