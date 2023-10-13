3 arrested in Palatka drug house bust suspects in recent shootings: investigators

PALATKA, Fla. – In Palatka, a two-year investigation into illegal drug activity led to multiple arrests during a raid on a suspected drug house.

One of the people facing charges claims Palatka police and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are targeting her family.

“They sit here and think they know you. They constantly judge you and stereotype you for the clothes you wear and hair type. I guess I’m a drug dealer or gang member because I have dreads,” said Yolonda Miller.

Miller, 46, her 20-year-old son Amaad Fields, her 17-year-old son and 20-year-old B’Jayvious Fowler were all arrested during Wednesday’s raid.

Detectives said the raid was more than just marijuana and cocaine. According to investigators, three of the people arrested are also now under investigation as suspects in multiple shootings in north Palatka.

A board covering a window of a Palatka home is a reminder of the drug raid that took place on Wednesday. A raid that was part of a joint narcotics investigation between the Palatka Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Gator Deloach and Police Chief Jason Shaw said they knew drugs were in the home because detectives made multiple undercover purchases of cocaine there.

“During the search of the residence, detectives found 16 grams of crack cocaine, more than a pound of marijuana, and six firearms,” Deloach said.

“Six guns from last night was a very successful operation but we’ve gotten additional ones off the street and we’re pushing forward to eliminate violent crime,” Shaw said.

An AR pistol was one of the six guns seized during the raid. Within the last 90 days, Palatka Police have seized more than 50 guns which is a lot of seizures for a small police department. Palatka is also dealing with multiple unsolved cases of recent gun violence.

“Thank god we haven’t had as many homicides, but we have had people injured and multiple pieces of property that were damaged,” Shaw said.

Police said the 17 year old along with Fields and Fowler are linked to the gun violence in north Palatka.

“There has also been a shooting at that residence that was very likely a retaliatory shooting,” DeLoach said

The 17-year-old is no stranger to gun violence. Court records show that when he was 16 last year, he was convicted on a charge of aggravated assault and sent to juvenile detention for shooting at three people. When he got out, he was arrested for shooting someone. The 16-year-old was convicted as an adult for aggravated battery and sentenced to more than 300 days in jail but got credit for time served while he was awaiting trial. So, he was released.

“This is one example of many. If we don’t get to them early enough, then we’re doomed, and we have a dark future,” Shaw said.

During Wednesday’s raid Field’s mother was charged with maintaining a drug house and child neglect.

Yolanda Miller bonded out of jail and refuted allegations of wrongdoing.

She said she is unaware of undercover police buying any cocaine from her home.

Miller also said she had no idea about the shootings in north Palatka.

“Several shootings went on. My house got shot up and they did nothing about it,” she said.

Miller went on to say that for the past two years, her family has been the target of law enforcement and she doesn’t understand why.

The guns that were seized will undergo testing to see if they match shell casings that were found at various shooting locations.