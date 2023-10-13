North Florida Labor Council will join Jacksonville UAW members on picket line Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The North Florida Labor Council and other groups plan to join local autoworkers on the picket line Friday in a show of solidarity.

Members of the United Auto Workers at the Volvo parts distribution center on Jacksonville’s Westside walked out Monday morning over their contract with Volvo subsidy Mack Trucks.

The strike came after the UAW rejected a tentative five-year collective bargaining agreement for about 4,000 workers.

The Jacksonville distribution center is one of three Mack Truck locations striking. Although there are just 27 UAW members working at the Jacksonville location, there are thousands of others also on picket lines in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

“Even though we may have a couple dozen people, we know that our union brothers and sisters are out there and supporting us as well just like we are supporting them,” said Cassandra Williams, president of the UAW Local 2420 in Jacksonville. “It is just us standing together, standing up, standing strong.”

When Labor Council members join autoworkers on the picket line at the Volvo parts distribution center on the city’s Westside at 1 p.m. Friday, it’s expected to be the biggest local show of support for autoworkers yet.

“All involved know that this is a pivotal moment in the modern Jacksonville labor movement and are excited to show the true power of workers when they are no longer valued,” the North Florida Labor Council said in a news release.

Williams said that the offer in the tentative five-year deal was a 20% raise over five years and a promise of no increase in health insurance premiums throughout that time.

The union’s president said 73% of UAW’s members voted against that deal.

Williams said she voted in favor of the tentative agreement after spending five weeks negotiating in Allentown, Pa.

“We were hopeful to bring back something that the membership would accept, but the membership spoke,” she said.

Disagreements between the company and the union remain on work schedules, health and safety, pensions, health care, overtime and more.

“We are surprised and disappointed that the UAW has chosen to strike, which we feel is unnecessary,” said Mack president Stephen Roy. “We clearly demonstrated our commitment to good faith bargaining by arriving at a tentative agreement that was endorsed by both the International UAW and the UAW Mack Truck Council.”

Williams said the union will not back down as negotiations continue.

“We are out here as long as it takes for our employees to be comfortable with what they need in order to have the life that they need outside of here,” Williams said.

She also said she stands by the union’s vote. Roy said Mack looks forward to returning to negotiations as soon as possible.

“We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and remain confident that we will be able to arrive at an agreement that delivers competitive wages and benefits for our employees and their families while safeguarding our future as a competitive company and stable long-term employer,” Roy said.