‘It’s very critical that my voice is heard’: Dozens march in support of Palestine at Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Around 100 people joined a march led by the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network Saturday at the Town Center to take a stance in support of Palestine amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

The pro-Palestine march started at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Brightman Boulevard and Town Center Parkway.

“The situation back home is absolutely insane and it’s not in any way represented not even a fraction of it,” said one of the organizers who is of Palestinian descent.

Event organizers said the main goal of this march is to tell “the other side of the story” that they said is not being told.

“This is a rally for us to say what the Palestinians go through,” said the organizer.

This organizer said that this rally was not intended to attack the Jewish community in any way. All they want is for their voices to be heard.

“It’s very critical that my voice is heard because I represent the country that takes my tax dollars and sends it to the people that kill my own people,” he said.