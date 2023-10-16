Cold Case Spotlight: JSO asks for help to ID human remains found 10 years ago

JSO is working to identify a man whose remains were found over 10 years ago in the woods on the Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office highlights cold cases each month as part of the Cold Case Spotlight campaign. This month, investigators are asking for help to identify human remains found in the woods on the Southside.

“Our hope is that the release may lead to information that will assist in identifying the victim, and ultimately, the suspect(s) and in turn help bring some closure to those impacted by this senseless crime,” JSO said in a news release.

According to the release, a work crew clearing land near Brightman Boulevard found a human skull near the dead end of St. Johns Bluff Road South not far from the University of North Florida.

The discovery was made in the afternoon hours of Friday, March 8, 2013.

Homicide detectives secured the site for forensic excavation and a search the next day turned up the vast majority of the remaining skeletal remains near where the skull was found.

The skeletal remains appeared as though they had been in the woods for an extended period of time, investigators said.

The victim, identified as a male, is believed to have been dressed in a black Nike hat, black T-shirt, black sweatpants and white and black Nike shoes at the time of his death.

An autopsy uncovered that the man had suffered trauma to the head/skull, and the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The man’s identity, race and age have yet to be determined, however, the M.E. was able to provide sketches of what the victim potentially looked like at the time of his death.

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity or information related to the case is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **TIPS (star star 8477).