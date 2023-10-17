Adult son says he shot, critically injured father after father attacked mother, tried to run them over: deputies

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A domestic altercation between a husband and wife early Tuesday morning ended with the man trying to run over his wife and adult son, who shot and critically injured his father, according to Baker County deputies.

Investigators said that just after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a home on Doyle Williams Road in Sanderson because of a “disturbance” in progress. On the way there, they learned a person at the home at been shot.

Deputies found a man shot at the home and began to render aid.

Detectives who came to the scene to investigate what happened were told that the woman was being beaten by her husband when their adult son, who also lives at the home, stepped in to protect his mother.

That led to the father and son fighting in the front yard until the father got into a vehicle and tried to run them over, the mother and son told investigators.

The son had retrieved a firearm and shot into the moving vehicle, striking and critically injuring his father.

The father was airlifted to UF Health in Jacksonville.

The FDLE Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Mancini discussed the case with Assistant State Attorney Ralph Yazdiya, and no arrests have been made at this time.

BCSO said the investigation will continue as detectives review the crime scene evidence. They will collaborate with the state attorney to determine the course of action.

No names are being released at this time.