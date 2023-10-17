Duval County Supervisor of Elections considers moving election center from the Northside to downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With a presidential primary election in Florida in a little more than five months, many eyes will be on the election process.

In Duval County, much of that takes place on the far northside at the election center, but there is now a proposal to move that site downtown.

Right now the center is located off Main Street on Imeson Park Boulevard. For some, the location has not been ideal and that is why Supervisor of Election Jerry Holland is now proposing moving the election center, downtown.

Not only is there talk about moving the election center, but the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office downtown on Monroe Street would also move and they would all be in the same building. Some say that would make it easier to watch and easier to get the work done.

“Well, part of it is our lease is up at Imeson, which is it was a 10-year lease. It’s up next March. And so the reality is where do we go? Do we extend? Do we stay where we’re at? If we look at doing something else, like building our own facility, then only makes sense to combine the two locations. And also to be more centrally located,” Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland said.

Although the plan is only in the beginning stages, where it could go downtown is already causing concern.

Holland said existing buildings like the old JEA headquarters which is up for sale and sitting vacant would not work because Holland believes they need a site that is only two stories high.

“Imeson has been great. But we’ve spent over $3 million renting it,” Holland said. And to put that money into a city-owned facility, elections are not going to go away. So it’s not like you’re providing a service that one day won’t be there. So that’s why making a permanent location seems to be the right thing to do.”

And that could take several years to become a reality.