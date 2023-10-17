See a lot of police activity in Fleming Island? Clay County holding training exercise Thursday

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Clay County officials want to warn the public that if they see a lot of police activity Thursday near a business off U.S. 17 in Fleming Island, it’s likely part of the county’s training exercise.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Fire Rescue are conducting a full-scale joint Active Assailant Training Exercise on Thursday.

Officials said the exercise will take place at a local business near U.S. 17 and Bald Eagle Road in Fleming Island.

It will run from 4 p.m. to midnight and residents might notice increased activity from law enforcement and fire personnel in the area during that time.

“We want to assure the public that this is solely a training exercise, and there is no cause for alarm,” officials said.

The exercise is not open to the public.

Officials said the goals of the exercise are to improve preparedness for potential incidents, provide realistic training for law enforcement and public safety officials in response to a simulated active assailant situation, enhance staff coordination, and validate post-incident management planning and emergency response operations.