A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX plans to move forward with its Tuesday night launch of Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral as the weather is “looking good for lift off.”

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:39 p.m.

This is the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.