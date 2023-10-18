Motorcyclist dies after crashing into RV pulled by van on US 1 in St. Johns County, troopers say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old motorcyclist from St. Augustine died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into an RV that was being towed by a van on U.S. 1 in the area of Smith Grade Road in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the motorcyclist and the 71-year-old man who was driving the van were traveling north when the van driver, who was towing an RV, tried to make a U-turn into southbound U.S. 1. According to FHP, the van driver began making the left turn from the right lane in front of the motorcyclist, who was riding in the left lane.

The motorcyclist struck the left side of the RV being pulled by the van. According to the FHP report, he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

FHP said the motorcyclist was transported to Halifax Hospital in Volusia County, where he died.

The van driver had no injuries.