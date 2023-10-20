Man arrested in Alachua County after posting video sharing plans to shoot up middle school, deputies say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he posted a video to Instagram sharing plans to shoot up a middle school, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the video showed Daniel Dominguez, 31, with a rifle and handgun by his side.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement viewed the video and immediately notified the Gainesville Police Department to begin an investigation.

Gainesville police located and detained Dominguez in the city of Gainesville. However, they learned the man lived in the unincorporated area of the county and notified the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they were able to collect enough evidence to arrest Dominguez.

He is currently in the Alachua County Jail with a bond of $2 million.

“This is a great example of law enforcement working together to protect our children and community,” the Alachua County Sheriff wrote on Facebook.