JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eastbound travel lanes of Mathews Bridge will be closed all weekend due to an ongoing rehabilitation project, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The closure started at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and it will remain through 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, weather permitting.

Officials said eastbound drivers will be redirected to the Hart Bridge.

The westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge will remain open to traffic.