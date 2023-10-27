Community invited to dispose of unused, expired medications at local ‘Crush the Crisis’ event

Thousands get rid of old, unused prescriptions during National Drug Take Back Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – HCA Florida Memorial and Orange Park Hospitals will be hosting its prescription drug take-back day on Saturday to give the community an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of medications that may be left over from previous procedures or medical visits.

The 4th “Crush the Crisis” event aims to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications.

This event coincides with Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2022, there were more than 109,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. That is an increase from 2021.

According to HCA Florida Healthcare, law enforcement from the Jacksonville and Clay County Sheriff’s Offices will be collecting the following:

Tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana)

Ointments

Lotions

Drops

Liquid medication in leak-proof containers

Vape cartridges without batteries

Pet medication

Needles, syringes, lancets, or liquids will not be accepted.

Event details

Place: HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building 3627 University Blvd. S. Jacksonville, FL. 32216

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit hcahealthcare.com/crushthecrisis or call the toll-free number at (833) 582-1970.