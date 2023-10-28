82º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Westover Drive in Putnam County

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Tags: Traffic, Putnam County
FHP logo (Graham Media Group)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist died after a car hit him while traveling northbound on Westover Drive, south of Roselle Avenue, Friday night in Putnam County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the car was traveling directly behind the bicyclist at around 10 p.m. Friday. The bicyclist had active flashing lights.

For unknown reasons, the 53-year-old driver from Palatka failed to yield to the bicyclist and struck him, FHP said.

The impact caused the bicyclist to fall back onto the hood and windshield of the man’s car.

FHP said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

As of Saturday morning, the bicyclist remained unidentified.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marcela joined News4JAX in 2023. She grew up in Mexico and eventually moved to California to pursue her dream of becoming a journalist. Now, she is a proud San Diego State University alumna who has many years of experience in TV and digital journalism.

email