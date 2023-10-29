Jacksonville nonprofit hosts 5th annual Refugee Cup to help immigrants connected with the community

A local organization is bringing the community and refugees together through a soccer game at UNF.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All Nations Soccer League is hosting a Florida Refugee Cup Sunday which helps immigrants connect with their community.

This is the fifth year the Refugee Cup is being held.

Two adult teams and two youth teams are competing to show off their talents. UNF Men’s Soccer is providing youth players with a soccer clinic where they will have a halftime match.

Organizations from around the city were also there to provide refugees with resources in the community.

Pierre Uwimana said Jacksonville is the player’s new home and they want to introduce them to the community.

“Refugees really undergo a lot of hard life. They undergo a lot of events that traumatize them. And so going through all that and coming here, and so they feel like this is their new home,” Uwimana said. “We are calling upon the community to welcome them and you know, show them some love. They are here to stay. They are here to you know, contribute to building our society.”

The cup begins at 7 p.m. and everyone in the community is invited to attend.