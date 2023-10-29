JSO searching for missing, endangered adult

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 73-year-old John L. Copeland in the Northwest area of town.

Mr. Copeland was last seen on Saturday night in the Northwest area of town. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, dark blue pants and shoes.

He walked away from his home near the 1600 block of Seminary Street around 9:30 p.m.

JSO asks if you live in the area, check any cameras, vehicles, and property for Mr. Copeland. Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Mr. Copeland is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.