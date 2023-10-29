Off-duty 17-year JSO veteran arrested for DUI, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence while he was off-duty, according to JSO.

JSO said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled William Irvin III over around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29. The trooper made Irvin perform field sobriety tests and concluded that he was driving under the influence and proceeded to arrest the 17-year JSO veteran, police said.

Irvin was off-duty and driving his vehicle during the traffic stop and arrest.

His arrest comes just a few days after another officer was arrested and charged with DUI on Tuesday.

Irvin was administratively reassigned while the criminal case is pending.