JSO attempting to identify woman after reports of suspicious incident near West 5th Street and Palm Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious incident Monday involving a man reportedly seen chasing after a woman in the Woodstock neighborhood.

JSO said witnesses saw a red vehicle stop near the intersection of West 5th Street and Palm Avenue. The witnesses told JSO that the vehicle stopped at the intersection and had both doors open while a white woman with short blonde hair, blue jeans and a white blouse was running along the roadway.

The witnesses also reported a Black man around 6 feet tall and weighing around 180-200 pounds with cropped hair running after her. JSO said the witnesses saw the man escort the woman back to the car after an altercation and drove toward 12th Street.

JSO is trying to learn more information about this report and attempting to identify and locate a potential victim to ensure she is safe.

If you have any information about this situation, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.