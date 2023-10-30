Rifle-wielding robbers ambush armored transport employees, swipe ATM cash: JSO

Rifle-wielding robbers stole cash Monday morning as armored transport employees were loading a credit union ATM on Lenox Avenue, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pair of rifle-wielding robbers pulled off a brazen daylight heist Monday morning when they ambushed armored transport employees who were loading cash into the ATM at the Alive Credit Union on Lenox Avenue, police said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Stephens said the transport employees were also armed, but no shots were fired and no one was injured in the armed robbery.

“We don’t get these very often, so they were pretty brave to do this, especially with armed employees that were on scene at the time,” Stephens said.

RELATED: Police: Armed robber makes off with $48K from Loomis armored truck

Stephens said officers were called to the credit union on Lenox Avenue around 7:45 a.m. after the armored transport company, Loomis, called 911 to report the attack.

Rifle-wielding robbers stole cash Monday morning as armored transport employees were loading a credit union ATM on Lenox Avenue, police said. (WJXT)

The transport employees told investigators they were servicing the ATM when two suspects in all black clothing, black masks and black gloves approached them armed with long rifles. The suspects stole an unknown amount of cash and then sped off westbound on Lenox Avenue in a dark-colored sedan, Stephens said.

Stephens said the robbery took place before the credit union was open for the day and the robbers never went into the building.

He said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage to identify the getaway car and learn more about what happened.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.