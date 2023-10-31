JTA expands St. Johns River Ferry’s service hours, reports ridership increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will expand the St. Johns River Ferry’s service hours beginning Nov. 1.

The St. Johns River Ferry, which transports guests between Mayport Village and Ft. George Island, will run from 6 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., extending two hours during the week and one hour during the weekend.

“The JTA team works hard to include customer feedback in its initiatives, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community by giving commuters more chances to take advantage of the ferry service,” said JTA Board Chair Debbie Buckland.

JTA also said they have seen an increase in ridership across many of its services and attributed the growth to a “greater awareness” of JTA services like the First Coast Flyer Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, the ReadiRide, and the Connexion and Connexion Plus services.

“There is no question that this has been a successful year for JTA,” said JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. “We strive to provide the Northeast Florida community with multimodal services for any of their needs, and our ridership increases across all service modes is a testament to our successes.”

To learn more about the St. Johns River Ferry’s hours and fares visit ferry.jtafla.com/